Highway 82 in Basalt closed because of multiple vehicle crash
Highway 82 is closed in both directions Wednesday morning after a multiple vehicle crash, according to a Pitkin County alert.
The crash occurred near Jim Granger Lane on Highway 82, and there is no expected time for the section of highway near Basalt to reopen.
The road is “closed both East and West Bound lanes at the intersection of 82 and Jim Grange Ln (near Basalt Ave). This is due to a multiple vehicle accident. Use Two Rivers Road as an alternate route. Expected length of this event is TBD,” the alert from 8:13 a.m. states.
The scene of the crash is downvalley of the highway’s intersection with Basalt Avenue.
According to a Colorado State Patrol official, the initial call came in at 7:57 a.m. for the crash near mile marker 22 on Highway 82. The CSP official did not have an update on the number or severity of the injuries but said there were two to six vehicles involved.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Highway 82 in Basalt closed because of multiple vehicle crash
Highway 82 is closed in both directions Wednesday morning after a multiple vehicle crash, according to a Pitkin County alert.