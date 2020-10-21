Highway 82 in Basalt closed because of multiple vehicle crash

Crews respond to a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 82 in Basalt on Wednesday morning. Highway 82 is currently closed in both directions due to the crash.

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

Highway 82 is closed in both directions Wednesday morning after a multiple vehicle crash, according to a Pitkin County alert.

The crash occurred near Jim Granger Lane on Highway 82, and there is no expected time for the section of highway near Basalt to reopen.

The road is “closed both East and West Bound lanes at the intersection of 82 and Jim Grange Ln (near Basalt Ave). This is due to a multiple vehicle accident. Use Two Rivers Road as an alternate route. Expected length of this event is TBD,” the alert from 8:13 a.m. states.

The scene of the crash is downvalley of the highway’s intersection with Basalt Avenue.

According to a Colorado State Patrol official, the initial call came in at 7:57 a.m. for the crash near mile marker 22 on Highway 82. The CSP official did not have an update on the number or severity of the injuries but said there were two to six vehicles involved.

This is a developing story that will be updated.