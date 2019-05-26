Highway 82 crash near CMC turnoff sends 5 to hospital

UPDATE 4 p.m. — Westbound lanes of 82 have now been reopened following the earlier accident.

A two-car crash on Highway 82 near the CMC turnoff Sunday afternoon sent five people to the hospital and diverted traffic onto the nearby frontage road for a time.

The wreck occurred about 2:20 p.m. on westbound 82 at mile marker 7, about a quarter mile south of the main intersection.

According to a press release from the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, crews found two vehicles involved in a T-bone accident in the westbound lanes, with a party trapped in a vehicle.

“The person had to be extricated from the vehicle,” according to the release. “There were four other patients at the scene. Two patients, including the person who was extricated, have serious injuries and the other three patients have non-life threatening injuries.”

All five patients were transported to Valley View Hospital.

As of 3:40 p.m., westbound Highway 82 remained closed and traffic is being diverted on the frontage road. Motorists should expect delays in the area while the scene is being cleared.

“This is a major accident on a main thoroughfare,” said Fire Chief Rob Goodwin. “We are fortunate that there were only two vehicles involved. There is a lot of traffic on the roads this weekend and we want to encourage everyone to drive carefully.”

Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District responded to the wreck with 12 personnel, three ambulances and two fire engines. Glenwood Springs Fire Department also responded with an ambulance and two personnel.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Department and the Colorado State Patrol also responded.