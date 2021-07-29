Highway 133 near Redstone closed again after more mudslides Thursday

A mudslide covers Highway 133 near Redstone on Thursday afternoon after storms rolled through the area. (Kelsey Brunner / The Aspen Times)



A section of Highway 133 near Redstone in the Crystal River Valley is closed Thursday evening after mudslides caused by heavy rains rolled through earlier in the day.

The state highway is closed between Coal Creek Road and Redstone Boulevard, about 8 miles north of McClure Pass, because of “multiple mudslides“ according to the Pitkin County officials.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said crews are on scene but there is not estimated time for the road to reopen.

The valley has been hit with numerous mudslides the past few weeks.

This is a developing story that will be updated.