Highway 133 near Redstone closed again after more mudslides Thursday
A section of Highway 133 near Redstone in the Crystal River Valley is closed Thursday evening after mudslides caused by heavy rains rolled through earlier in the day.
The state highway is closed between Coal Creek Road and Redstone Boulevard, about 8 miles north of McClure Pass, because of “multiple mudslides“ according to the Pitkin County officials.
The Colorado Department of Transportation said crews are on scene but there is not estimated time for the road to reopen.
The valley has been hit with numerous mudslides the past few weeks.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Highway 133 near Redstone closed again after more mudslides Thursday
A section of Highway 133 near Redstone in the Crystal River Valley is closed Thursday evening after mudslides caused by heavy rains rolled through earlier in the day.