High winds in Snowmass Canyon blow down trees, cause road closures

High winds in Snowmass Canyon caused road closures Tuesday morning on Highway 82 as well as Lower River Road.

Highway 82 was closed in both directions Tuesday morning as crews used chainsaws and snow plows to clear more than a dozen cottonwood and pine trees that had been blown onto the highway.

Lower River Road also was closed because of a giant pine trees that fell across the road.

Pitkin County sheriff’s deputy Alex Bruschetta said that winds were “circling like a cyclone in the canyon” earlier this morning.

Colorado State Patrol troopers will continue to monitor the canyon throughout the day. High winds are expected to remain through the remainder of Tuesday afternoon.

Crews also were responding to downed power lines on Capitol Creek Road.

This story will continue to be updated.