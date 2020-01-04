High School art show coming to Aspen Chapel Gallery

More than 100 student artists from six Roaring Fork Valley high schools will exhibit their work in “6 X 17” at the Aspen Chapel Gallery.

The annual high school show opens Wednesday and will run through Feb. 9. The gallery will host an opening reception Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m.

The 102 participating high school art students are from Aspen High School, Basalt High School, Roaring Fork High School, Colorado Rocky Mountain School, Glenwood Springs High School and Yampah Mountain High School. Students and their art teachers chose the artwork.

The work is not for sale, but anyone can “adopt” a piece of art for $25 and support the high school art programs. The gallery will donate 75% of each adoption to the high school art departments.

“If all 102 pieces of art are adopted each school art department will receive over $300,” said gallery co-director Tom Ward. “Of course, there can be double adoptions.”