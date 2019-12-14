High Q dispensary first in Snowmass

Snowmass Town Manager Clint Kinney, left, Snowmass Town Council member Tom Goode, and Snowmass Town Council member Bill Madsen listen to Renee Grossman as she explains the security measures taken at the new HighQ location in Base Village during a tour on Friday, December 13, 2019. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Snowmass Village’s first retail marijuana dispensary, High Q, opened its doors to the public Saturday morning.

“The day we put the sign on the door made it so real,” Renee Grossman, owner of High Q, said of opening the village’s first and only dispensary. “It really is rewarding to see it all come together. Patience and hard work has paid off.”

The new High Q — located on the upper level of the Village Mall adjacent to Little Mammoth Steakhouse and the elevator — is the first to go through the town’s relatively new marijuana licensing process, created in March, and was approved by Snowmass Town Council on Oct. 29.

Since then, Grossman and her staff have worked to renovate the soon-to-be dispensary space, installing a U-shaped counter with four points of sale and glass display casing, along with a secure back room for employees to weigh, package and store the shop’s organically fed cannabis products.

Grossman and her investors intend to offer locals and town visitors a wide selection of marijuana-infused products at reasonable prices. The shop also hopes to serve as a positive contributor to the local community, when appropriate, and to educate consumers on all things marijuana, as previously reported.

“This store won’t be different than our others, but what really separates us from other dispensaries is the fact that our flower is grown in a living soil,” said Grossman, who also owns High Q shops in Silt and Carbondale.

Over the past week, Grossman said the Snowmass shop has received roughly $100,000 worth of marijuana inventory, and will have a handful of specials for visitors and locals during the shop’s soft opening weekend.

Prior to the Saturday High Q opening, Grossman said Snowmass police officials toured the store, and Town Council was invited for a sneak peek Friday afternoon.

For about 30 minutes, Grossman walked council members Bill Madsen and Tom Goode, along with Town Manager Clint Kinney, around both the front and the back of the store, showing off the shop’s extensive security system, signage, display area and marijuana tracking system.

She explained that although the shop was to open Saturday and remain open seven days a week moving forward, the Snowmass High Q’s grand opening event was set for the week between Christmas Day and New Years Day.

The town officials asked a few questions about the operational aspects of the dispensary, and wished Grossman luck on the shop’s opening day.

“It’s just really exciting,” Grossman said. “We hope everyone comes to check us out.”

High Q will operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The shop is only open to adults olfer than 21-years-old and a greeter will check IDs at the door.

