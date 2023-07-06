High Points: The hills are alive with the sound of music

The Aspen Times



It is an embarrassment of riches.

Not only do we have four of the best ski hills in the world, but Aspen is also home to four of the most soul-stirring musical venues found in any single town in America. And this summer, each of the venues are showing their individual character and charm.

I was in the Benedict Music Tent this past week and was reminded once again of just how inspiring a venue it is. It’s not just the acoustics, which allow patrons to hear every single note of a performance by a symphony orchestra with clarity and precision; it’s the intangibles. The way the light moves across the stage as the clouds drift by, the shadows cast by the Aspen trees as they rustle in the wind.

There is nothing quite so special as being in the Benedict Tent when a summer storm erupts and Mother Nature performs in concert with the music. The sound of the rain on the Teflon-fiberglass roof and an occasional clap of thunder at just the right moment has cemented memories for many music lovers since the original tent, designed by the iconic Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen, opened in 1949. At a cost of $57,000, the tent was constructed to play host to the Goethe Bicentennial Convocation and Music Festival. In 1965, Fritz Benedict himself redesigned it, and in 2020, Aspen’s revered architect Harry Teague completed the structure that brings such pleasure to this day.

He was also the mastermind behind the design of the adjacent Joan and Irving Harris Concert Hall, which is also an acoustic wonder. Descending the concrete staircase into the subterranean concert hall is like taking a trip into the body of a wooden musical instrument. The suffused lighting, on the cherry and white maple wood paneled walls and interior ceiling, soothes both the audience and the musicians, cocooning all together for an aural experience. Many classical musicians (notably the Emerson String Quartet) have come to record their works on the Harris stage because, well, it just sounds great. Back in 1993, Acoustician Elizabeth Cohen collaborated with Teague to give us this intimate musical space which is about to celebrate its 30th season of performances this August.





Speaking of intimate, there may be no better small theatre in America to catch a show than our own Belly Up Aspen. Founded by Michael Goldberg in 2005 (The first show was The Roots) — the same year that the current Benedict Music Tent opened — the lighting and sound technology inside the Belly Up are world-class. With room for just 450 guests, the club is a perfect environment to get up close and personal to experience the very best in live music. It can be argued that Belly Up is every bit the local institution that the Benedict Tent and Harris Hall are in this town. Goldberg’s sons, Danny and David, have worked alongside their father to create and continue a tradition of booking an eclectic collection of artists.

During the Ideas Fest this past week, Lyle Lovett picked up his guitar in the afternoon for a performance in the Benedict Tent and then played on stage at the Belly Up that evening.

That is a rare daily-double for any musician, and one that can only happen in Aspen.

And let’s not forget where it all began: the grande dame of Aspen theaters, the Wheeler Opera House. The Wheeler, which originally opened in April of 1889, was a personal homage constructed by Jerome B. Wheeler — to himself. Yes, he came from New York City to invest in mines and build eponymous Aspen institutions like Hotel Jerome and the Opera House. Now, 134 years later, both still exist as anchors in the community. Last month, Aspen’s Historic Preservation Commission honored the beloved theater for the multi-year, exterior restoration. The Wheeler was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1972 and is an Aspen gem.

Ajax, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk, and Snowmass. The Benedict Hall, Harris Hall, Belly Up, and the Wheeler. Good things come in fours.