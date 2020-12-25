High Country: The Top 10 Cannabis Strains of 2020

Smokey Town shared the best cannabis strains its team smoked this year with High Country.

Getty Images

The annual onslaught of “best of” lists that hit our newsfeeds every December is here, but most of them don’t feel quite right in 2020. One top 10 list we can get behind to help ease the stress, anxiety and darkness this year has brought us, though? The best cannabis.

In 2018, High Country introduced you to Smokey Town (smokey.town), a Basalt-based startup that provides an in-depth database of reviews for cannabis varietals found on-shelf at dispensaries from Aspen to Glenwood Springs. Since its launch, it remains the most thorough resource for finding flower in the Roaring Fork Valley.

According to its co-founders, who’ve requested anonymity, “It is no secret the pandemic has made 2020 a banner year for cannabis. Dispensaries in Colorado were designated essential businesses. Some have quickly adapted, making ordering ahead simple and easy; while others have struggled to find their way. Hats off to two in particular: RootsRx and The Green Joint.”

Working with close to 20 partners and expert judges, Smokey Town scours every dispensary in the area to compile detailed information year-round. There are currently more than 250 strain reviews available and subscribers of the Smokey Town e-newsletter also receive an update in their inbox as soon as a new strain is added to the database.

“With COVID on the brain, selecting the right cannabis product can turn ‘hiding out and stressing out’ into ‘hanging out and chilling out.’ The chemistry and composition of flower has never been more important to our judging,” added the Smokey Town co-founders. “Sure, we are suckers for a luscious scent and smooth taste and we can be downright snobbish about the cure – I mean really, how do you get the cure wrong in Colorado!? But you will see more complex, indica-leaning strains on the list this year, perfect for making the holidays feel merry and bright. Dessert names were also very popular, which naturally makes you want to try them all!”

As we finally wind down 2020, we turned to Smokey Town again for the third annual top 10 rankings of the best strains its team smoked this year — and where to shop for them locally.

1. Purple Sherb

Indica Hybrid

Shop: The Green Joint, 720 E. Durant Ave., Aspen, 970-925-6468, thegreenjoint.com

2. Bacio

Hybrid

Shop: Silverpeak, 520 E. Cooper Ave., Aspen, 970-925-4372, silverpeakcannabis.com

“Creamsicle,” a sweet indica, is available at Roots Rx.

Courtesy Antero Sciences

3. Creamsicle

Indica

Shop: Roots Rx, 400 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen, 970-900-9333, rootsrxstores.com

4. Rozay

Sativa Hybrid

Shop: Best Day Ever, 520 E. Cooper Ave., Aspen, 970-429-8637, bestdayevercannabis.com

5. Wedding Cake

Indica

Shop: Tumbleweed, 304 CO-133, Carbondale, 970-510-3065, tumbleweed420.com

6. Space Monkey

Indica Hybrid

Shop: Rocky Mountain High, 615 Buggy Circle, Carbondale, 970-963-4669, rockymountainhigh.co

7. GMO x MAC

Hybrid

Shop: Roots Rx, 400 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen, 970-900-9333, rootsrxstores.com

8. Lemon Pound Cake

Indica Hybrid

Shop: The Green Joint, 720 E. Durant Ave., Aspen, 970-925-6468, thegreenjoint.com

9. Jenny Kush

Indica

Shop: Roots Rx, 400 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen, 970-900-9333, rootsrxstores.com

10. 7th Dimension

Indica

Shop: The Green Solution, 106 S. Mill St., Aspen, 970-760-0284, tgscolorado.com

Katie Shapiro can be reached at katie@katieshapiromedia.com and followed on Twitter @bykatieshapiro.