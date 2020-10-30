High Country: The 7 sweetest THC treats in town

No shade, but thankfully, edibles have deliciously evolved way beyond Cheeba Chews in recent years. And amid the pandemic, sales within the cannabis category are surging.

This summer, The New York Times credited the shift in popularity to “anxious times” and a “fear of inhaled products.” Locally, dispensaries are seeing a similar uptick since March, too.

“We are seeing over a 50% increase in units sold, in the last three months alone, over edible numbers during those (same) months in 2019,” said Brittany Centifanto, general manager of Roots Rx, which in addition to its downtown Aspen location, operates five other stores in Colorado. “That increase is largely attributed to the fact that people have more time to enjoy edibles, along with suffering from an incredible amount of stress stemming from turmoil in 2020. People are looking for a way to relax and in many cases, use edibles as a sleep aid. As an industry, we are noticing better technology in these products, like fast-acting and full-spectrum edibles.”

But there are still consumers who are intimidated by the misconception of too easily overdosing and getting too high. Cannabis companies are now making the experience much more approachable with less-potent formulas or matching mind-altering THC with the vitamin- like CBD to offset the effect.

The regulated standard dose of an edible serving is 10 milligrams of THC — most often a part of a 100 milligram total pack, which allows for newbies and experts alike to alter the serving size that suits them best. The old pro tip still stands in starting low (i.e. break a serving size in half to see how your mind and body react after allowing it to activate — usually between one to three hours — before taking more).

Whether you want to get lifted in celebration of Halloween this weekend, zone out from the crazy Election Day news cycle or start experimenting with microdosing, here are seven of High Country’s favorite and tastiest cannabis treats to try in town.

Leah Verwey Photo/Courtesy 1906

Leah Verwey Photo

1906 BLISS

Flavor: Milk Chocolate & Peanut Butter

Effect: 1906’s spin on the classic candy cup is filled with a stimulating blend of euphoria- inducing plant medicines mixed with both CBD and THC cannabis extract to promote a bubbly sense of well-being and extroverted happiness.

Dose: 5 milligrams of CBD and 5 milligrams

of THC per cup (2 cups per pack)

Shop: 1906newhighs.com

Courtesy Wyld

Wyld

WYLD GUMMIES

Flavor: Pomegranate

Effect: Blended with both CBD and THC cannabis extract, Wyld’s Pomegranate formula is the perfect companion for physical activities from deepening your yoga practice to hiking with the dog, which provides a balanced

and mellow high for the mind and body.

Dose: 5 milligrams of CBD and 5 milligrams of THC per gummy (10 gummies per pack)

Shop: wyldcanna.com

Courtesy Coda Signature

Coda

CODA SIGNATURE FRUIT NOTES

Flavor: Lychee & Cucumber

Effect: Known for its decadent chocolate truffles, Coda Signature’s recently-launched line of Fruit Notes is just as delectable. Infused with a 2:1 ratio of CBD:THC dusted with chamomile sugar, the Lychee & Cucumber flavor profile makes an at-home spa day much better.

Dose: 10 milligrams of CBD and 5 milligrams of THC per piece (10 pieces per pack)

Shop: codasignature.com

Courtesy Binske

Binske

BINSKE CHOCOLATE

Flavor: Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt

Effect: As the only cannabis brand in the world with access to Maranon cacao in Peru, which The New York Times called the rarest in the world, Binske’s expansive edibles offerings (think honey, olive oil, chocolate pâte de fruits and more) always impress. You can’t go wrong with its classic dark chocolate (68% cacao) from the Marañón River Valley in Peru sprinkled with sea salt.

Dose: 10 milligrams of THC (10 pieces per bar)

Shop: binske.com

Ripple-Green-Tea-Mango

RIPPLE BY STILLWATER GUMMIES

Flavor: Green Tea Mango

Effect: With a a mellow 2.5 milligrams each

of CBD and THC extract per bite, you can

pop a gummy or few throughout the day (aka microdose). The brand’s website promises that this formula will have you “feeling younger

and wiser” but it also helps in keeping your endocannabinoid system in balance.

Dose: 2.5 milligrams of CBD and 2.5 milligrams of THC per piece (20 gummies per pack)

Shop: stillwaterbrands.life

Courtesy Wana

WANA FAST-ACTING GUMMIES

Flavor: Piña Colada

Effect: Using a new quick-onset technology from Azuca, Wana’s beloved line of gummies now works at the molecular level to feel the effects of the more powerful Delta-9-THC cannabis extract way faster. While most edibles can more than an hour to kick in (longer if taken with food), a bite of its heavy, indica-infused Piña Colada flavor has an onset time between 5 and 15 minutes.

Dose: 5 milligrams of THC per

gummy (20 gummies per pack)

Shop: wanabrands.com

Courtesy Sinsère

Sinsere

SINSÈRE NOUGAT FLUFF BITES

Flavor: Milk Chocolate & Nougat

Effect: Love’s Oven was one of Colorado’s earliest companies to elevate edibles with a line of yummy baked goods from turtle brownies to red velvet cookies. Its latest offshoot, Sinsère, celebrates the art of Belgian chocolate handcrafted in-house with high quality cannabis distillate extract

— a richness resulting in a heady, fun high.

Dose: 10 milligrams of THC per

piece (10 pieces per pack)

Shop: choosethelove.com

