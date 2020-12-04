High Country: The 2020 Cannabis Gift Guide
While many of us might feel less than celebratory this festive season, there’s no doubt that cannabis can help heighten the holiday mood whether you’re staying home or seeing family for the first time in months. From soothing CBD skincare to a chic stash bag to THC- themed cashmere, here are High Country’s go-to gifts for 2020 — all available around town so you can support Aspen’s small businesses when you shop, too.
FOR THE JETSETTER
Rogue Paq
Ritual Case, $249
Shop local: Dalwhinnie Farms, 108 St. Mill St., 970-429-8830, dalwhinnie.com or roguepaq.com
FOR THE STRESSED
Sopris Health & Wellness
CBD + Botanicals Sampler Pack, $84
Shop local: The Fix Recovery Therapy, 501 Rio Grande Place, Suite 105, 970-544-6800, thefixaspen.com or soprishealthandwellness.com
FOR THE NEWBIE
Dosist
Bliss Dose Pen, $36
Shop local: Silverpeak, 520 E. Cooper Ave., 970-925-4372, silverpeakcannabis.com or dosist.com
FOR THE DESIGN-MINDED
Gestalten
High on Design, $60
Shop local: Explore Booksellers, 221 E. Main St., 970-925-5336, explorebooksellers.com or gestalten.com
FOR THE BEAUTY QUEEN
Antedotum
The Love Skin Set, $195
Shop local: O2, 408 S. Mill St., 970- 925-4002, o2aspen.com or antedotum.com
FOR THE FASHIONISTA
Leret Leret Cashmere
No. 21, $475
Shop local: AGO Projects, 516 E. Hyman Ave., 917-744-4432, ago-photo.com or leret-leret.com
FOR THE NEAT FREAK
Higher Standards Supreme Clean Kit, $35
Shop local: Native Roots, 308 S. Hunter St., 970-429-4443, nativerootscannabis.com or higherstandards.com
FOR THE AFICIONADO
Summerland Pleasure Point, $165
Shop local: Dalwhinnie Farms, 108 St. Mill St., 970- 429-8830, dalwhinnie.com or welcometosummer.land
FOR THE ENTERTAINER
K.Haring Glass Collection
Rolling Tray, $60
Shop local: Best Day Ever, 520 E. Cooper Ave., Suite 202, 970-429- 8637, bestdayevercannabis.com or haringglass.com
