 High Country: The 2020 Cannabis Gift Guide | AspenTimes.com
High Country: The 2020 Cannabis Gift Guide

Nine picks for every enthusiast on your list

Katie Shapiro
High Country

While many of us might feel less than celebratory this festive season, there’s no doubt that cannabis can help heighten the holiday mood whether you’re staying home or seeing family for the first time in months. From soothing CBD skincare to a chic stash bag to THC- themed cashmere, here are High Country’s go-to gifts for 2020 — all available around town so you can support Aspen’s small businesses when you shop, too.

FOR THE JETSETTER

Courtesy Rogue Paq

Rogue Paq

Ritual Case, $249

Shop local: Dalwhinnie Farms, 108 St. Mill St., 970-429-8830, dalwhinnie.com or roguepaq.com

FOR THE STRESSED

Courtesy Sopris Health & Wellness

Sopris Health & Wellness

CBD + Botanicals Sampler Pack, $84

Shop local: The Fix Recovery Therapy, 501 Rio Grande Place, Suite 105, 970-544-6800, thefixaspen.com or soprishealthandwellness.com

FOR THE NEWBIE

Courtesy Dosist

Dosist

Bliss Dose Pen, $36

Shop local: Silverpeak, 520 E. Cooper Ave., 970-925-4372, silverpeakcannabis.com or dosist.com

FOR THE DESIGN-MINDED

Courtesy Gestalten

Gestalten

High on Design, $60

Shop local: Explore Booksellers, 221 E. Main St., 970-925-5336, explorebooksellers.com or gestalten.com

FOR THE BEAUTY QUEEN

Courtesy Antedotum

Antedotum

The Love Skin Set, $195

Shop local: O2, 408 S. Mill St., 970- 925-4002, o2aspen.com or antedotum.com

FOR THE FASHIONISTA

Courtesy Leret Leret Cashmere

Leret Leret Cashmere

No. 21, $475

Shop local: AGO Projects, 516 E. Hyman Ave., 917-744-4432, ago-photo.com or leret-leret.com

FOR THE NEAT FREAK

Courtesy Summerland

Higher Standards Supreme Clean Kit, $35

Shop local: Native Roots, 308 S. Hunter St., 970-429-4443, nativerootscannabis.com or higherstandards.com

FOR THE AFICIONADO

Courtesy K.Haring Glass Collection

Summerland Pleasure Point, $165

Shop local: Dalwhinnie Farms, 108 St. Mill St., 970- 429-8830, dalwhinnie.com or welcometosummer.land

FOR THE ENTERTAINER

Courtesy Higher Standards

K.Haring Glass Collection

Rolling Tray, $60

Shop local: Best Day Ever, 520 E. Cooper Ave., Suite 202, 970-429- 8637, bestdayevercannabis.com or haringglass.com

Katie Shapiro can be reached at katie@katieshapiromedia.com and followed on Twitter @bykatieshapiro.

