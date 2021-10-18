High Country Sinfonia to perform three-concert valley series

High Country Sinfonia will perform a three-stop Roaring Fork Valley tour in coming days, staging in-person performances of works by Handel, Vivaldi, Montgomery and Tchaikovsky.

The free performances run at Grace Church in Emma (Thursday at 7 p.m.), at the Third Street Center in Carbondale (Saturday at 7 p.m.) and at the Aspen Chapel (Sunday at 2 p.m.).

The program includes Handel’s Concerto Grosso in G major, performed with harpsichord soloist Charlotte McLain and Vivaldi’s “Nulla in Mundo Pax Sincera” featuring soprano Emily Burr.

“Though the lyrics are a bit sad, I hope the audience will be transported away from the stresses of daily life for a few moments to relish this beautiful music,” said Burr, a former local and development officer for the Aspen Music Festival and School.

The evenings will also feature Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for String Orchestra and Jessie Montgomery’s “Strum.”





“In under 10 minutes, this work is densely packed with exuberant rhythms and techniques that provide both an aural and visual experience for both the performers and the audience,” High Country concertmaster Emily Acri said of the Montgomery work.

Donations up to $20 are suggested to assist with High Country’s performance-related costs. Masks are required.