High Country: Shop Edie Parker Flower’s cannabis collection at AGO Projects’ Aspen pop-up

AGO Projects — a Mexico City- and Manhattan-based gallery incubator — has said “Hola, Aspen.” this summer with a pop-up shop of the same name. It was started by Rudy F. Weissberg and Rodman Primack, who enlisted their friend and collaborator Jamie Tisch to help curate a mountain-specific mix of design-driven furniture, fashion, jewelry and home decor items from their growing roster of international partner artists.

I recently stopped by the downtown core store, which opened over the Fourth of July weekend, and did a double-take when I spotted Edie Parker Flower’s collection of cannabis accoutrements lining the shelves. First started as a label in 2010 by founder and creative director Brett Heyman, Edie Parker quickly gained a cult following for its candy-coated acrylic and customizable evening bags and later, home accessories. Last year, Heyman made headlines for opening a haute head shop on Madison Avenue for what was the first-ever cannabis offshoot from a fashion brand.

“For nearly a decade, Edie Parker has created eye-catching, colorful and collectible items, handmade by skilled artisans with a commitment to quality and craftsmanship,” shares Heyman, who is based in New York and vacations in Aspen. “When we launched Flower by Edie Parker, it was our goal that individuals engage with cannabis like any other brand that sparks joy in their lives. Legalization in places like Colorado allows consumers to celebrate cannabis and the value that it brings to their lives. It also encourages brands like ours to make joyful, carefully considered smoking accessories that should be proudly displayed and not hidden away.”

In addition to Edie Parker Flower’s signature pieces — creations in acrylic, ceramic and glass including stash jars, ashtrays, fruit-shaped pipes, rolling papers, and a ’60s-inspired table top lighter — team AGO commissioned Heyman for a limited-edition black and white print, plus an array of cheeky Aspen rolling trays.

“I have been friends with Brett for some time and the whole idea for (Hola, Aspen.) was to involve our friends — people who are designing and making inspiring objects,” says Tisch, a part-time Aspenite and longtime supporter of the Aspen Art Museum. “It felt natural to have these special products that

are handmade in Italy for the space.”

Tisch adds, “The artwork on the black and white acrylic was inspired by the print on composition notebooks. Brett loves how nostalgic these journals feel and gave it a very modern twist by interpreting it across hand-poured, acrylic sheets.”

The all-over marbling technique was applied to Edie Parker Flower’s Vanity Tray ($695), Rolling Tray Insert ($595) and Table Top Lighter ($595). According to Primack, AGO has continued to sell out of Edie Parker Flower’s pieces, but customers can place special orders through Labor Day when the creative collective will pack up shop for the season.

Katie Shapiro can be reached at katie@ katieshapiromedia.com and followed on Twitter @bykatieshapiro.