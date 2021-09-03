High Country: Session Goods redefines the ‘stoner lifestyle’ through modern cannabis design

The Session Goods One Hitter was released in July and is already sold out; the Stash Jar will launch online in September.

Courtesy Lori Lee/Session Goods

Earlier this year, Vox proclaimed “Stoners just don’t need this much stuff.” Published a day before 4/20, the unofficial national holiday for cannabis enthusiasts, the headline continued, “Marijuana-related products are proliferating and expensive. Do weed smokers even want all this?”

Why, yes we do, I’d argue. I could make my point all day , and one company I’d put at the top of my list to prove it is Session Goods. The San Francisco-based lifestyle brand is known for creating cannabis accessories with smartphone-like simplicity, made from sturdier materials and designed with a sleek yet sophisticated look — each piece dedicated to the ritual of the session.

Founded in 2017, Session Goods was the result of an actual smoke session. Four friends, who originally met through mutuals who were on a Tinder date (that went nowhere), found themselves centered around a bong, deep in conversation. All boasting impressive industrial tech, fashion and graphic design backgrounds, they pondered:

“Why hadn’t smoking accessories been given the same level of design attention as any other product? The attitudes and perceptions around smoking were undoubtedly shifting, but the products used to enjoy cannabis seemed deeply rooted in the counterculture of the past.”

Together the co-founders — Esther LeNoir Ramirez (CEO), Vinh Pho (COO), Sam Bertain (CCO) and Camden Foley (CPO) — saw an opportunity to embrace the changing cannabis culture and challenged themselves during marathon nights-and-weekends work sessions to develop the brand.

