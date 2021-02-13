Hickenlooper owes an explanation

Dear Sen. Hickenlooper,

We are disappointed in your vote to deny hardworking tax-paying immigrants direct aid during the global pandemic due to their immigration status. We were shocked that you helped pass an amendment that introduced discriminatory language to the proposed Biden relief package.

We demand to know why you are leaving many Latino families and their U.S. born children without aid during a pandemic. You owe your constituents an explanation on why you broke your promises to our community to lead on immigration reform.

Many of our Latino friends and family members are essential workers in the health care, food supply, service, construction and care industries. They contribute millions to the state economy, social security and Medicare. In a survey conducted by Civiqs and the Immigration Hub, 57% of Colorado voters agree that immigrants work hard to fill critical industries such as farming, eldercare, teaching and nursing, not to mention the service industry that our rural resort communities’ economies rely on. Sixty percent of Colorado voters surveyed agree that as part of an economic recovery bill, undocumented immigrant workers who have been essential to the pandemic response should be provided a path to legal status and citizenship. We want to know why you voted to deny them stimulus payments to them. You owe an apology to Latino voters who turned out in record numbers to get you elected.

We feel it is completely unacceptable that you, our newly elected senator, would align yourself with the likes of anti-immigrant Sens. Todd Young and Tom Cotton over the hundreds of thousands of Coloradans who support and value the contributions of our immigrant neighbors. Voters elected you to be a more progressive legislator.

We would like answers and an apology to the Latino community.

Maureen Biermann, Brittany Biebl, Erin Colleen, Jen Elliott-Quevedo, Monica Quevedo, Katrina McAlpine, Renee McCullough, Blanca O’Leary, Connie Overton, Beatriz Soto, Trinity Stebleton

Roaring Fork Valley