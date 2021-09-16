Hexton Gallery opens Tania Dibbs and Richard Carter show

The Hexton Gallery in Aspen this week announced a new initiative showcasing work by locally and regionally based visual artists.

It will open with “The Solace of Open Spaces,” a joint exhibition by longtime Roaring Fork Valley painters Tania Dibbs and Richard Carter opening Saturday and running through Nov. 2.

Hexton’s Local Artists Program Colorado Collective initiative will include two shows per year, aimed at “bringing national and international exposure to a select group of Colorado’s most talented artists.”

Along with the shows, according to the gallery announcement, the program will include critical dialogues, portfolio reviews, artist interviews, studio visits and curatorial projects.

“From a conceptual standpoint, this ongoing exhibition series will deal with the intricacies of being an artist in Colroado, how the landscape of the American West impacts the work, and the connection between our local communities and their accessibility to exhibition opportunities.”



Both longtime Aspenites, Dibbs and Carter — a co-founder of the Aspen Art Museum — moved their studios to Basalt in recent years and shown in midvalley galleries more often than Aspen ones.

Hexton will host an opening reception on Saturday from 5-7 p.m.