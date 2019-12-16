Health officials warn Denver airport travelers of potential measles exposure

Three children visiting Colorado have been hospitalized with measles, leading health officials to warn that people who traveled through Denver International Airport earlier this week are at risk for the highly contagious disease.

The children tested positive after traveling to a country with an ongoing measles outbreak. They did not have the MMR — or measles, mumps and rubella — vaccine, according to a news release from Tri-County Health Department.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers three or more cases of measles “linked in time and place” to be an outbreak. However, Tri-County Health spokesman Gary Sky said the department doesn’t consider this to be an outbreak because the patients are related.

Health officials said individuals who visited these locations may have been exposed to measles:

Denver International Airport between 1:15 and 5:45 p.m. Dec. 11

Children’s Hospital Colorado’s Anschutz Campus Emergency Department between 1 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12

