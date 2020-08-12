Head of Aspen-Pitkin Couny Housing Authority since 2015 resigns, effective immediately

Mike Kosdrosky, executive director of the Aspen Pitkin County Housing Association, in his office.

Jeremy Wallace/The Aspen Times file photo

Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority’s executive director resigned Wednesday following months of tension with his superiors over government structure and decision-making.

In a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, the city of Aspen said Mike Kosdrosky’s resignation was effective immediately. Kosdrosky declined to comment Wednesday beyond his prepared remarks in the news release.

“It has been an honor to serve Aspen and Pitkin County for the last five and half years,” said Kosdrosky’s statement. “During my tenure I spearheaded a state-of-the-art housing information management system and bring APCHA fully into the digital information age. I also prioritized compliance and enforcement, helping save the community more than $30 million in new development costs, and worked regionally to assist broader housing goals for the valley, including negotiating agreements to build over 100 new affordable rental units in Aspen and Basalt.”

Assistant City Manager Diane Foster will serve as ACHA’s interim director “with a continual focus on the modernization of systems and implementation of APCHA’s strategic plan, while a recruitment process moves forward,” the news release said

The city’s release also included a statement from City Manager Sara Ott, who said, “Mike has worked on systems that help APCHA function and his focus on compliance has been a win for all of Aspen and Pitkin County because it protects the integrity of this valuable housing system.”

Kosdrosky was APCHA’s executive director since January 2015. His annual salary was $112,340, according to city spokeswoman Mitzi Rapkin.

Ott did not respond to messages seeking comment, other than the information Rapkin provided. Kosdroky previously had aired frustration with the city and APCHA over his pipeline of communications with them, and to whom he should actually report.

In a November article in The Aspen Times, Kosdrosky was quoted as telling board members that the situation made his job “untenable. It’s getting to the point where I could never recommend this job to anybody because of the governance structure.”

Later that same month, the Summit Daily News reported Kosdrosky was a finalist for the town manager in Dillon, a job he turned down.

APCHA is recognized as a department of the municipal government, and Kosdrosky had reported to Ott as part the revision of intragovernmental agreement between the county and city. That agreement was made in the spring of 2019.