Biz briefs: Jan. 6, 2019

Basalt veterinary hospital expands

The Willits Veterinary Hospital, which has been part of Basalt since 2012, opened an additional office recently in Glenwood Springs.

The new office is located at 300 Wulfsohn Road, Suite 180. The site is adjacent to Russo’s Pizza at Glenwood Meadows.

The new office is an extension of Willits Veterinary Hospital’s primary facility in Willits Town Center in Basalt.

Dr. John Kuck and his wife, Kristen, founded the business eight years ago. It has grown into a practice with four veterinarians and a complete nursing staff of Certified Veterinary Technicians recruited from the Veterinary Technician program at Colorado Mountain College.

Willits Veterinary Hospital’s new technologies and therapies include the only computed tomography scanner in western Colorado, development of the TightRope implant for cranial cruciate disease in dogs, and integrated cancer therapies for both dogs and cats.

Additional information about the veterinary hospital and its two offices can be obtained at http://www.willitsvet.com.

New ownership at Aspen Total Automotive

Aspen Total Automotive is now under new management after longtime owner John Guenther handed the keys to Aspen resident Bob Dillon in December.

Dillon has a background in fiance and a lifelong passion for cars, motorcycles, racing and skiing. He’s a graduate of Western State College in Gunnison and has lived part time in Aspen for the past 15 years.

The six mechanics and two service writers at ATA will remain the same, while the new ownership plans to build on Guenther’s foundation.