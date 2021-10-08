Harvey Preston Gallery to host sound performance
Sound artist Sean Muckian will debut a new work on Saturday evening at Harvey Preston Gallery.
Titled “this is what i do at home,” the experimental audio experience uses modern versions of the hardware that was used in early days of hip-hop and house music. Muckian will create an “unrehearsed environment” in the gallery, a change of pace for the Hopkins Avenue gallery best known for exhibiting the ceramic arts. It will run from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Muckian moved to Colorado in 2006 and followed a fascination with circuit-based audio artwork. For years the artist performed as a DJ, which provided a platform to explore a wide array of genres, techniques, equipment and styles. Most recently Muckian has begun a project utilizing an assortment of synthesizers and the auditory possibilities they provide.
More info at harveypreston.com
