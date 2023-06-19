Harvest for Hunger gleans a bounty following the Food & Wine Classic

This year, Harvest for Hunger collected 2,964 pounds of products left behind by Food & Wine’s food and beverage exhibitors. Products included bread, produce, refrigerated goods, dairy products, dry goods and non-food items, not to mention over 1,000 pounds of frozen foods.

The aftermath of the summer’s largest spectacle of conspicuous consumption, Food & Wine, includes a lot of leftovers.

The food and other items will be distributed to Lift Up, which operates food banks across the Western Slope.

Harvest for Hunger works with grocery stores, bakeries, and hotels to collect leftover food and distribute it to people from Aspen to Parachute.

Gray Warr got the idea for Harvest for Hunger while a snowboard instructor in 2020. Clients often offered him their leftover groceries at the end of their vacations, which he happily accepted.





“I thought, if I’m getting this much food from one person staying here, I bet there’s a lot more of this going on,” Warr said.

Noticing an opportunity to distribute food on a broader scale, Warr conceptualized an organization that collected food from guests after they left and distributed the leftover food.

Gray Warr got the idea for Harvest for Hunger while a snowboard instructor in 2020. Clients often offered him their leftover groceries at the end of their vacations, which he happily accepted.

He brought up the idea while volunteering at a food drive to a fellow volunteer, Katherine Sand, who suggested that he go directly to the source of the food — grocery stores. Sand connected Warr with City Market and Food Bank of the Rockies, and the network grew from there.

As a result, Harvest for Hunger began collecting more food with less waste, and more efficiently.

“A lot of food in the valley goes to waste and it’ll end up in a landfill,” Warr said. “What we do is kind of a double-edged sword. Not only do we collect food, and then through our distribution network, it gets distributed to those in need, but it also keeps that food out of the landfill.”

Last year, Shawna Rockey, catering manager and partner support for the Grand Tasting tents at Food & Wine, reached out to Warr about collecting the event’s leftover products. Instead of making several phone calls to find different organizations that would collect the leftovers, Rockey was glad to come across Harvest for Hunger, which served as a central organization for collection and distribution.

“Gray’s team at Harvest for Hunger, they have all those connections readily available, and then he takes care of all that work,” Rockey said.

Vendors have the option to ship home leftover items they want to keep or donate them to Harvest for Hunger.

“Everybody is really excited that we have that as an option, so they are happy to give and we know that Gray and his team is taking care of getting it into the right hands,” Rockey said. “We will forever do this.”

Since its founding in 2020, Harvest for Hunger has collected over 223,000 pounds of food, linking food-insecure people in the area with free food and resources.

The Roaring Fork Valley’s stark wealth inequality is reflected in the level of food security across the region. Without requiring proof of financial need, Harvest for Hunger works with Lift Up and Food Bank of the Rockies to distribute food that would otherwise go to waste and decrease food insecurity throughout the valley.

“I would like to see more people that might be living paycheck to paycheck, you know, just a little extra assistance that can help them out, that will help them save a little more money and not put financial stress or hardship on them,” Warr said.

Warr said he hopes more people use the food banks and mobile food drives, since there is more food than there are people collecting it.