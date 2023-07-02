Happy Birthday America, let’s celebrate

Parade onlookers cheer veterans from all branches of the military as they march in a past Fourth of July parade.

If there’s one thing that takes you back to the excitement of being a kid on summer break, it’s participating in a small-town, down-home Independence Day parade. And luckily for us, there are few old-school Aspen traditions that have endured longer than Aspen’s annual Fourth of July Celebration.

The parade, which is almost as old as the town itself, has been a summer staple for at least 134 years. An article that appeared July 5, 1884, in the Rocky Mountain Sun applauded it as: “Fourth of July in Aspen … The absent old-timer and the stranger visiting the Roaring Fork Valley on the morning of the Fourth would have been surprised to see the manner in which this holiday was celebrated amid the peaks of our snow-capped hills.”

This float in Aspen’s Fourth of July parade on Mill Street, at the corner of East Hopkins and South Mill, circa 1910, consists of a heavily decorated wagon pulled by two horses. The Wheeler Opera House is in the background. Aspen Historical Society/Courtesy photo

And though times have changed since those early days, the community excitement around Aspen’s Fourth of July celebrations remains the same. The theme of this year’s festivities is “Rock On, Aspen” and promises to be a must-attend event of the summer. It includes everything from the kids’ bicycle decorating and parade launching from Paepcke Park to the annual old-fashioned parade from 11 a.m. to noon in the downtown core.

In addition, this year features the Community Village, which is free to the public and highlights a car show, live music and dance, plus community organizations.

The old-fashioned Fourth of July parade returned to downtown Aspen on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

‘Rock on Aspen’ Fourth of July celebration schedule

37th annual Boogie’s Buddy Race, 8 a.m., Wagner Park





8 a.m. – 5 mile race start

8:10 – 5k race start

8:30 – 1 mile family and canine run/walk

Community Village, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Hyman Avenue

This celebration is free and features live music and dance, plus community organizations gathering to celebrate.

Old Fashioned Fourth of July Parade, 11 a.m. – noon, Downtown Core

A tribute to Aspen. Tiger Squadron Aircraft Flyover to kick off start of parade. The parade will start at 11 a.m. on Main Street. It will turn south onto Hunter Street, then west onto Cooper Avenue. The parade will continue west on Cooper Avenue to Galena Street. At Galena it heads north for two blocks before turning west onto Hopkins Avenue. The parade will continue south on Mill then West on Hyman Avenue.

Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club barbecue, noon-3 p.m., Koch Park, 120 W Cooper Ave., Aspen

Games, bouncy castles, activities, Wagyu burgers from Ajax Tavern or a veggie option, beer, wine, specialty margaritas, live music, and more. Immediately following the Fourth of July parade in Aspen at Koch Park (on the corner of Garmisch and Cooper).

Aspen Music Festival & DanceAspen, Benedict Music Tent, Tuesday, 4 –7 p.m.

Annual free Fourth of July band concert features the Aspen Festival Band playing a selection of patriotic favorites, marches, and American classics. Members of DanceAspen will premiere new choreography by Matthew Gilmore set to Leonard Benstein’s Three Dance Episodes from “On the Town.” Wear your red, white, and blue!

This will be DanceAspen’s first collaboration with the Aspen Music Festival.

Community concert hosted by Belly Up Aspen, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Hyman Avenue in front of Aspen Art Museum

Belly Up Aspen is bringing the party into the streets.

Laser Light Show, 9:30 p.m., Wagner Park

Aspen’s Independence Day concludes with laser light display in Wagner Park. There will be no fireworks show due to firework restrictions. All evening events are free.

Around the region:

Snowmass Village July 4 events, 5 – 8 p.m., base village summer rink

Live music, sweet treats, and free glow in the dark goodies at the Summer Rink in Base Village. Patriotic attire is encouraged.

Redstone’s Old Fashioned July 4, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Independence Day parade down Redstone Boulevard with firetrucks, decorated bikes, horses, music, antique cars and more.

Homemade Pie for Sale

Ducky Derby on Coal Creek

Kid’s Bike Parade Decorating

U.S. Air Force Fly Over

Parade on the Boulevard

Fire Department water fight for kids

There is no parking along Redstone Boulevard during the day of the event. Limited parking available at Elk Park and behind the Coke Ovens at Redstone Stables.

Parade and pool party in Carbondale

Carbondale has scheduled a parade and family friendly pool party from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Laser Fourth in Glenwood Springs, too

Glenwood Springs’ Fourth of July celebration is set 4:30-9:30 p.m. at Two Rivers Park, 740 Devereux Road. Festival entry is free and many of the amenities are complimentary.

Returning again for this year’s celebration is a laser show, which begins at 9 p.m. The day also includes many family-friendly activities and live music.

Here is a full schedule of planned events:

4:30 p.m.: Celebration begins

Super fiesta bounce houses

Wood and steel axe throwing

Lawn games

DBA face painting creations

Food and beverage vendors

6 p.m.: Live music begins

6 p.m.: Delta Sonics

7:30 p.m.: A Band Called Alexis

9 p.m.: Laser show