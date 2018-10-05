Hanging Lake daily visitors capped at 615, shuttle service starts May 2019

Effectively managing visitation at Hanging Lake has been a challenge for the Forest Service for years. Now the federal agency has partnered with the city of Glenwood Springs to offer a seasonal shuttle service and a year-round reservation system to access the lake, one of Colorado’s most popular, scenic destinations.

According to a news release from the Forest Service and the city of Glenwood Springs, the management plan for Hanging Lake will cap the number of daily visitors at 615 per day year-round in an effort to better protect resources, manage vehicle and pedestrian congestion, and improve safety.

“The Forest Service is excited about the opportunity to partner with the city of Glenwood Springs to effectively manage Hanging Lake and improve the visitor experience for everyone,” Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Aaron Mayville stated in the news release. “We are currently working out the details for the transportation and reservation system, but expect to begin shuttle operations in May of 2019.”

The Hanging Lake Management Plan, which has been in the making for years, needs specifics such as the shuttle provider, shuttle cost and how to obtain a reservation still worked out; however, both the federal agency and the city seemed confident such details would in fact be hammered out well before this summer.

“I am pleased that the United States Forest Service and the city of Glenwood Springs are able to work together to protect Hanging Lake, while continuing to provide access to our residents and visitors. I look forward to a successful partnership,” Glenwood Springs Mayor Mike Gamba also stated in the news release.

The Hanging Lake management plan will be in effect year-round. However, during the slower season — November through April — while Hanging Lake will still adhere to the daily capacity policy through the fee-based reservation system, visitors must access the area using their own forms of transportation as the shuttle service will run during only the busier months of May through October, according to Glenwood Springs City Manager Debra Figueroa.

