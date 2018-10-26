Halloween happenings in Aspen: Saturday and Wednesday

Who says Halloween is just for kids?

Halloween is the locals' holiday in Aspen as the mostly tourist-free resort town plays host to the biggest annual offseason party of the year.

While Halloween falling on Hump Day this year may seem like a buzzkill, fret not; there's still a lot of buzzing as the town lights up for the holiday starting tonight.

Below are a few Halloween happenings in Aspen tonight through Wednesday. Please note this is not a comprehensive list.

TODAY

CEMETERY TOUR

Aspen Walking Tours will give its spooky tour of Ute Cemetery from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The tour is $35 for adults and $25 for those 18 and younger.

"HALLOWEEN"

The mystery-slasher thriller will play at the Isis Theater and Movieland 7 tonight through Halloween. Check theater showtimes.

MARU

Celebrate the holiday with sushi and sake as Maru offers 50 percent off the bill all night. The restaurant will open at 5 p.m. for dinner with a Halloween party to follow. DJ Golden will start spinning beats at 10 p.m. Maru will close for the offseason after Sunday.

ASPEN PUBLIC HOUSE

Aspen Public House will host its inaugural Halloween party Saturday and another Wednesday. Doors open at 7 p.m. with DJ Lo_G starting at 9 p.m. DJ Sublog also will perform as well as headliner Berkel Beats. The party will be cover-free with drink specials and Halloween-themed effects.

WEDNESDAY

BELLY UP

Belly Up is ground zero again this year, as the club hosts the '80s cover band the Spazmatics on Halloween night and stages its annual costume contest. Prizes range from $250 in Belly Up tickets for third place to $500 cash and $500 in tickets for first. To ensure this year's costume contest features the creme de la creme, Belly Up is requiring an online submission as a first round of entry, with a preliminary judging round upon arrival. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $40 for reserved seats.

7908

The Supper Club will debut its "Suffer Club" party and benefit for Aspen Fire Department and Mountain Rescue Aspen. Inspired by Dexter's kill room, 7908 will be transformed into a den of iniquity for the night. Guests are encouraged to dress in costume. With proceeds benefitting the fire department and MRA, a full ticket costs $250 and features bottomless libations, passed appetizers and food stations from 6 to 10 p.m. At $125, a ticket can be purchased and donated to a firefighter or Mountain Rescue volunteer. After 10 p.m., patrons may purchase a "late-night" admission ticket for $25, which includes a specialty Halloween cocktail based on availability.

CARIBOU CLUB

It's the one night of the year Caribou opens its doors to non-members, and it's always a raucous good time on the dance floor. Entry is free but make sure you are in costume.

ASPEN PUBLIC HOUSE

Aspen Public House will host its second Halloween party Wednesday. Doors open at 7 p.m. with DJ Knuttybird opening at 9 p.m. and Berkel Beats headlining. The party will be cover-free with drink specials and Halloween-themed effects.

MI CHOLA

The popular bar and restaurant will throw a no-cover Halloween party featuring a hip-hop DJ beginning at 9 p.m.