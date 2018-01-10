Half of Snowmass Rec Center gymnasium still closed, director hopes to know more next week

About half of the gymnasium at the Snowmass Recreation Center remains closed after a flooding incident nearly two weeks ago.

Approximately 2,200 square feet of the 4,800-square-foot gymnasium reopened to the public last week, according to Snowmass Parks, Recreation and Trails director Andy Worline.

A contractor from Denver visited the rec center Wednesday to assess the damage, though Worline said he is still uncertain if the repair will involve simply sanding and refinishing the floors or tearing them out and completely redoing them.

Upon offering the pros and cons of each route, Worline said the contractor would let him know more information on a repair timeline and financial estimates sometime next week.

A pipe from the pool filter system cracked Dec. 30 and flooded the gym.

The remainder of the Snowmass Recreation Center, including the cardio and weight room, fitness class area and aquatic facilities, is open.