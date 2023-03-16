Hahn: What’s up with that?

Letter to the editor

I read with great interest Auden Schendler’s guest opinion on the Roaring Fork School District on March 14.

What is so interesting to me is that he is putting forth an awful lot of opinions but has never once contacted anyone on the board nor had a conversation with the current superintendent to find out the truth about some of his allegations in his column, even though he encourages everyone else to do so.

Makes me wonder what the motivation was for the column.

Rachel Hahn

Carbondale