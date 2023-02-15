Guth and Sutton top fundraisers in city races

“I Voted” stickers for in-person voting on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

Aspen mayoral candidate Tracy Sutton and City Council candidate Bill Guth’s election bids are being fueled by monetary contributions that topped their opponents’ totals during the first reporting cycle for campaign contributions and expenditures, according to reports the city made public Wednesday.

Guth’s campaign reported $25,001 for the reporting period from Dec. 1 through Tuesday — tops among the combined five candidates in the March 7 municipal elections and previous city contests.

His campaign spent $17,844 during that timespan and had $7,156 in the bank at the end of the reporting period. His contributors ranged from small-business owners to major investors, as well as bar owners to doctors and lawyers — many of them donating the $250 maximum per reporting cycle.

“When we launched our website, we intentionally set our ‘contribute’ page to refund any donation that exceeded the $250 limitation, per campaign regulations. Among my goals is to offer broader consideration of Aspen’s many stakeholders — so to see a diverse mix of more than 115 supporters spanning our community is truly rewarding and encouraging,” Guth said in a statement. “It’s not so much about the dollar amount as it is the outpouring of community support, and, for that, I’m beyond grateful.”

First-term incumbent Councilman Skippy Mesirow reported $14,430 in donations and $5,702 in expenses. That left with him with $7,173 to spend as of Tuesday, which was $17 more than the Guth campaign’s cash on hand.





Mesirow enjoyed $250 in support from prominent developer John Sarpa, who gave the same amount to Guth’s campaign.

Candidate Sam Rose reported $5,521 in contributions, with $917 in funds on hand. The volunteer firefighter’s money came from people ranging from local business owners to his contacts on the Eastern Seaboard.

In the mayoral contest, challenger Tracy Sutton reported $8,925 in campaign contributions, more than double the haul by Mayor Torre, who is seeking a third and final two-year term.

Sutton spent $6,654 during the campaign cycle, leaving her with $2,270 to spare. Her money has come from Realtors, investors, business owners, and others.

Torre’s campaign reported $3,825 in contributions during the most recent cycle, which was added to the $1,825 remaining in his warchest from his previous campaigns. After spending $3,205, the mayor was left with $2,445. Among his contributors were Pitkin County Commissioner Pattie Clapper, City Councilman Ward Hauenstein, and Councilwoman Rachel Richards, who is leaving her position this spring because of term limits.