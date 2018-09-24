Group supporting 1A question to host public event

The Helping From the Heart Campaign Committee is hosting a campaign kickoff today at the Mountain Chalet.

The committee is working to support the passage of ballot question 1A to renew the Healthy Community Fund in Pitkin County.

Campaign leadership (Warren Klug, Sue Smedstad, Cooper Means and Seth Sachson), some Pitkin County commissioners, representatives from non-agencies receiving funds from the Healthy Community Fund and supportive citizens will be on hand at noon today to answer questions about the fund, its value in the community and the ballot question itself.

The event is open to the public, and light snacks will be provided.