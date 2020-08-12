GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE: Key information for Wednesday, August 12

Fire crews work to battle the Grizzly Creek Fire as it shoots down the ridge into No Name Canyon on Tuesday afternoon after the fire initially started on Interstate 70 on Monday at MM 120.

Chelsea Self/Glenwood Springs Post Independent

UPDATE Wednesday 9:25 a.m. — The Grizzly Creek Fire continues to burn Wednesday in Glenwood Canyon, both north and south of Interstate 70 and the Colorado River.

“The fire is expected to be extremely active and fast-moving,” according to a morning update from incident command.

The fire has been transferred to the Rocky Mountain Type 2 Incident Management Blue Team.

“Hotshot crews in Division A will prepare structure protection, setting up hose and sprinkler kits in the No Name area,” according to the latest release. “Heavy helitankers and engines will be used … to secure the Shoshone power plant, (and) crews are scouting the Coffee Pot Road and Flat Tops area to locate values at risk, identify firefighting needs, and opportunities for containment along the north end of the fire.

“Engines, heavy equipment and hand crews … will be working in the Lookout Mountain area preparing structure protection,” according to the morning release.

Weather & Fuel Conditions: A Red Flag advisory has been issued for Garfield County and the surrounding area. Continued hot and dry, with winds increasing in the afternoon, gusting to 30 mph. The fire is burning in mixed conifer, aspen, and oak brush. All fuel types are very dry and receptive to fire.

Evacuations and Closures: For updated information about evacuations in Garfield County, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (970) 625-8095, in Eagle County call (970) 479-2201.

Evacuations and closures:

Cottonwood Pass Road in Eagle and Garfield counties are closed

Interstate 70 remains closed between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum. No estimated time to reopen. Visit http://www.cotrip.org for road closure information.

for road closure information. Coffee Pot Road, Transfer Trail and Clinetop Mesa roads are closed, as are much of the lands of BLM and Forest Service in those areas. Closure maps are available on inciweb .

. The No Name, Lookout Mountain and Coulter Creek community east of Glenwood Springs were evacuated. Evacuated residents can go to Glenwood Springs Community Center.

Fire Restrictions: All jurisdictions in the area are under Stage 1 fire restrictions and will move to Stage 2 on Thursday.

Grizzly Creek fire stats: Size – 3,200 acres; Containment – 0 %; Personnel total – 211

En Espanol

Evacuaciones y cierres:

Cottonwood Pass Road en los condados de Eagle y Garfield está cerrado.

La interestatal 70 permanece cerrada entre Glenwood Springs y Gypsum. No hay tiempo estimado para reabrir. Visite http://www.cotrip.org para obtener información sobre el cierre de carreteras.

para obtener información sobre el cierre de carreteras. Las carreteras Coffee Pot Road, Transfer Trail y Clinetop Mesa están cerradas, al igual que gran parte de las tierras de BLM y Forest Service en esas áreas. Los mapas de los cierres están disponibles en inciweb.

La comunidad de las áreas No Name, Lookout Mountain y Coulter Creek al este de Glenwood Springs fueron evacuadas hoy. Los residentes evacuados pueden ir al Centro Comunitario de Glenwood Springs.

Restricciones de incendio: Todas las jurisdicciones en el área están bajo restricciones de incendio de la Etapa 1 y pasarán a la Etapa 2 el jueves.

Estadísticas de incendios de Grizzly Creek: Tamaño – 3,200 acres; Contención – 0%; Personal total – 211

This is a developing story and will be updated.