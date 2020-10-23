Grizzly Creek Fire grows by 150 acres since Thursday
- 2 Large Air Tankers
- 1 Very Large Air Tanker
- 2 Single Engine Air Tankers
- 1 type 3 helicopter
- 1 type 1 helicopter
- White River Wildfire module
- California Eagle Lake Wildfire Module
- Montana BLM type 6 engine, a type 2 Initial Attack crew
- An additional type 2 crew arriving Saturday
Fire activity in the Grizzly Creek drainage since Thursday has caused the Grizzly Creek Fire to grow by about 150 acres.
The U.S. Forest Service in a news release Friday reported that spot fires have also occurred on the east side of the upper Grizzly Creek and No Name drainages, which ground crews are working to contain.
The Grizzly Creek Fire began Aug. 10 and is currently 91% contained at 32,631 acres.
“Fire behavior today has not showed much growth in acres. Mostly some isolated torching,” Incident Commander Dan Nielsen said in the news release. “Please respect the area closure of the fire perimeter and remember the White River National Forest and BLM in this area are in Stage 1 fire restrictions.”
Air resources will focus on the west line of the Grizzly Creek Fire to slow growth while ground resources will suppress the fire “where it is safe to do so.”
“The plan for additional resources to staff the fire will continue to evolve depending on precipitation from this weekend’s predicted snowfall,” the release states.
Anyone recreating in the area surrounding the Grizzly Creek Fire should be prepared and on the alert for changes in fire behavior and stay out of closed areas. The current closure map can be found on Inciweb.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grizzly Creek Fire grows by 150 acres since Thursday
Fire activity in the Grizzly Creek drainage since Thursday has caused the Grizzly Creek Fire to grow by about 150 acres.