Olympic-medalist Gretchen Bleiler to accept induction into Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame on Aug. 21

Gretchen Bleiler will join the class of 2022 athletes who will be inducted into the Colorado Snowsports Museum Hall of Fame on Aug. 21 in Vail. Bleiler, an Olympic silver-medalist snowboarder and Aspen resident, was inducted into the hall in 2019, but she was unable to attend the ceremonies at the time.

Image courtesy of Colorado Snowsports Museum Hall of Fame

Olympic-medalist Gretchen Bleiler couldn’t attend the ceremony for her class of 2019 induction into the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame due to being hospitalized then, but it will be better late than never when she accepts the distinction Aug. 21 in Vail.

Bleiler, of Aspen, will join the 2022 class of inductees that includes Ron LeMaster, Jeannie Thoren, Chester “Chet” Upham, John Dakin and Peter Rietz. Annual award recipients will include Chan and Melitta Bergen, the National Brotherhood of Skiers, Mikaela Shiffrin, Filip Forejtek, Katie Hensien and Thomas Walsh.

“We are thrilled to honor her alongside the class of 2022,” said Jennifer Mason, executive director of the Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame, in a statement. “We hope that Gretchen’s impressive career will inspire the next generation of snowboarders.”

Gates for the event, which will take place at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, open at 3:30 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.snowsportsmuseum.org/shop/2022celebrationtix .