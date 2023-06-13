Grenney: Let’s get Lumberyard right

Letter to the editor

My hope for the Lumberyard is an extraordinary project that the community can be proud of for 100 years. The magnitude of the project is such that we cannot afford to get it wrong. Yes, the project has been in process for a very long time, but length of time doesn’t automatically ensure it’s ready or as good as it reasonably can be.

The impacts of this project go beyond housing more community. The Lumberyard will affect traffic, future finances and taxes, and the arrival into Aspen. More importantly, it’s the opportunity cost of the Lumberyard that’s at stake.

Rushing to approve an adequate project dismisses the opportunity to coordinate with the airport and entrance to Aspen in a way that delivers next-generation transportation solutions, reduces traffic, improves pedestrian connectivity, and improves quality of life valley-wide.

For APCHA, the Lumberyard is the chance to enhance the system by creating a release valve or by addressing underserved segments of our workforce and deficient housing types in the overall inventory.

The Lumberyard could be a zero-sum game: We deliver more affordable units, but the negative unintended consequences cause the project’s overall impact to be questionable. Or the Lumberyard could be extraordinary and have a positive compounding effect on multiple areas of the broader community and be a project that future generations are truly proud of.





Let’s get it right.

Peter Grenney

Aspen