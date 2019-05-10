Great Sand Dunes National Park recognized as an International Dark Sky Park

The Milky Way over Great Sand Dunes National Park.

Patrick Myers, National Park Service

A southern Colorado destination for star gazers for decades, the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve has been recognized as an International Dark Sky Park.

Great Sand Dunes joins three other national park sites in Colorado and about two dozen national parks around the country in being designated International Dark Sky Parks, the National Park Service said in a Thursday news release.

“It’s no surprise that Great Sand Dunes has been building a reputation for good night sky viewing,” said Pamela Rice, park superintendent, in the release. “The dry air, high elevation, and lack of light pollution all make the park an ideal dark-sky destination. We are thrilled with receiving this recognition as an International Dark Sky Park.”

The designation, by the International Dark-Sky Association, recognizes the park, northeast of Alamosa, for its efforts and commitments to preserving “the exceptional quality of its dark night skies,” the release stated.

