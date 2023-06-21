Grandma and the Navy made jazz star Ruthie Foster strong; she performs in June Experience on Friday

Ruthie Foster will play in Aspen on Friday as part of Jazz Aspen Snowmass June Experience.

It’s can’t be often that military discipline fosters a career in jazz and the blues. But that’s exactly what happened for Ruthie Foster, who will perform on Friday night in two sets at the Belly Up (7:15 and 10 sharp, presumably) as part of the Jazz Aspen Snowmass June Experience.

She joined the Navy after studying music in college, beginning with a helicopter squadron in San Diego before transferring to the Navy band in Charleston, S.C.

“I got to meet a lot of people from different cultures, which is something to say coming from a small town in Texas,” she said. “That was huge for me.”

She traveled the nation and the world with the Navy band, playing at military events. When the band wasn’t piling into a 12-passenger van with their instruments and sound equipment, they were learning songs and rehearsing.

“The Navy band taught me how to tour,” Foster said. “It was every day we went out somewhere to play.”





She took this work ethic with her into her civilian musical career, which helped her keep up with the relentless grind of touring and rehearsing.

Her time in the Navy and the band taught her how to combine discipline with the humanitarian side of relationships and music-making.

“Looking after your brother, looking after your sister, being responsible, being disciplined, being a helpful hand in your community — all of that played into how I grew up in a small town,” she said. “And then you add music into that element. To me, that was the bomb, that was mixing all these things that I not only knew and grew up with, in my own upbringing, but I got to make music, too.”

She was raised by a single mother and her grandmother in a household full of music. While a child, she performed with the church choir, becoming a soloist at 14.

“I grew up with singing people in the family. My mother was a singer, and my grandmother was a singer,” Foster said. “I’ve always known I was going do something in music, that’s for sure.”

Her mother encouraged her interest in music and raised her to be a strong, independent woman, she said.

“I grew up around strong women, so it’s a lot by osmosis,” she said. “Being a child of a single mother was pretty much the catapult to my life and the reason I do sing, and the reason I’m in the arts.”

So not just military discipline and teamwork, but a strong sense of independence also followed her into her professional life. After signing a record deal with Atlantic Records, she resisted the label’s pressure to transform into the path of a potential pop star, opting instead to forge her own musical path.

It wasn’t hard for Foster to leave one of America’s biggest record labels — “I just got in my truck and drove,” she said with a chuckle. Still, the contract with Atlantic had afforded her many valuable opportunities and connections.

“Just having my name attached to that label opened doors for me and introduced me to incredible singers and songwriters and venues that I otherwise probably would still be trying to get into,” she said.

She lived in New York City for three an a half years in this period, growing as a person and a musician, she said.

“I was leaving something that I thought I wanted, but I had grown so much by that point,” Foster said. “I worked every day, I wrote every day, I did everything they told me to do. I recorded every day …. I won’t take any of that time back because I learned so much about myself and where I was and where I wanted to go.”

While getting signed by a major record label is a dream for budding musicians, for Foster, it came with restrictive labels she rejected in favor of control over her musical direction.

“When you signed with these major labels,” she said, “it was really about handing over your musical life, which is great for some people, but I knew what I wanted to do. I knew what I wouldn’t do.”

Now, with her own band, she makes her own decisions with a team of people she selected.

“(I wanted to have) a team that I feel like they’re there for me and I’m here for them,” she said. “I want to be the captain of my own ship, and I am.” More Navy influence?

Foster said she picked all of the musicians in her band after spending time with them and establishing that they got along well on a personal level. The amiable dynamic is evident during performances in the way the band members interact with each other.

“There’s no faking that, right, when you can see a band really communicating,” she said. “They’re not just playing together, but they’re communicating throughout the entire set.”

The collaborative environment that permeates the musical world extends to the creation of her most recent album, “Healing Time.”

Written during the lockdown phase of the pandemic, when artists weren’t sure if they would ever perform live again, Foster came together with other Austin-based songwriters to produce an album conveying the catharsis of collective healing.

“We’re in this place where we’re all in the same boat. What we want to do is come together, and that’s what the song (‘Healing Time’) is about,” she said. “It’s about just realizing where you are, and knowing that you’re not by yourself and using this process to go in, and to look at some of the things, you know, ‘You need to clean up your side of the street. It’s time to heal.'”

The song had a special meaning for Foster, whose drummer died the year before the pandemic hit. Caught up in the busy schedule of her tour, she missed only one show before getting back on the road.

“I kept working. I didn’t give myself a chance to grieve,” she said. “And then here we are in lockdown, and I’m stuck with myself. So I needed to grieve.”

In the spirit of uplifting members of the musical community, she said, among the artists she worked with on the album, no one charged each other for song features.

She wrote “Don’t Want to Give up on You” in collaboration with musician Grace Pettis. Since they could not meet in person to write together due to the pandemic, they discussed the track over Zoom and sent verses back and forth, building off each other’s work.

“It was about the brotherhood and the sisterhood,” Foster said, “just supporting each other to get our music out until we can get back on the road and see each other at these festivals again, and here we are.”