Gov. Polis: “We want to dispel any notion that we can go back to the way things were”
Jared Polis said large public gatherings are banned until further notice.
The Colorado Sun
Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday sent a clear message to Coloradans that they will have to endure measures to limit their movement for many months to come, though to a lesser degree, in order to keep the new coronavirus from spreading out of control.
“We want to dispel any notion that we can go back to the way things were,” Polis said.
The governor laid out a multipronged approach to keep coronavirus from infecting too many people, including increased testing, tailored social-distancing measures, a reinforced health care system and a bolstering of state epidemiological resources.
He said large public gatherings will be banned until further notice, and bars and restaurants won’t operate as they used to when they begin to reopen.
