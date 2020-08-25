Gov. Polis says people should expect coronavirus school closures as in-person learning resumes

Masked children as Gov. Jared Polis visits a second grade class in Aurora.

Cherry Creek School District handout

In-person learning in some Colorado school districts has been underway for just a few weeks, and already the coronavirus has prompted closures, canceled classes and quarantines from the Eastern Plains to the Denver metro area.

And Gov. Jared Polis says people should expect more of them.

“I don’t want anybody to be surprised in our state when classes, and even schools, do need to be shut down,” Polis said last week after visiting an elementary school in Aurora that has welcomed students back. “Schools are part of our society. They’re an important part of our society, but they’re not some exception to the rule that somehow is immune to what every other part of a society has to have.”

The Democrat said school shutdowns are no different than the site-based closures of stores, restaurants and offices that have been caused by outbreaks of COVID-19.

The key, he said, is identifying cases early and preventing a mass spread that could lead to a fatality.

