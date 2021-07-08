Gov. Polis says Colorado’s pandemic state of emergency is over
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis lifted the state’s emergency declaration on Thursday, nearly 16 months after it was issued.
Polis rescinded all of his pandemic executive orders, he told The Denver Post in an interview, but signed the Recovery Executive Order, which is focused on the economy and federal reimbursements.
Polis made the announcement as Denver hosts the MLB All-Star Game and its related events this week. The governor said hospitalization and vaccine data supports the decision, particularly because Dr. Anthony Fauci declared that 99% of deaths in the country were people who aren’t vaccinated.
The Democrat has issued more than 400 executive orders since a state of emergency was declared on March 10, 2020. He extended the disaster emergency declaration 26 times, the latest of which was set to expire Saturday.
In June, he said he would begin to phase out his emergency powers.
