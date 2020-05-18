Gov. Polis: Free coronavirus testing now available to all Coloradans with symptoms
Gov. Jared Polis also urges asymptomatic health care workers, grocery store employees to get tested for COVID-19
The Denver Post
Any Coloradan with coronavirus symptoms can now get tested, for free, whether or not they have health insurance, Gov. Jared Polis said Monday.
That’s a major change. In the early, mid-March days of the pandemic, Polis repeatedly said the state needed to be testing up to 10,000 people every day in order to execute an appropriate response — but Colorado, for many weeks, was only testing a few hundred people every day.
In those early months, testing was limited largely to front-line health workers and people who already were hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 or who had severe enough symptoms they could secure a doctor’s order.
Only recently has the state consistently been testing several thousand people per day, with its daily peak of about 4,500 reached last week.
