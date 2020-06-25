Gov. Jared Polis to examine options for state intervention into Elijah McClain investigation
Death of 23-year-old at hands of Aurora police last year gaining national attention
The Denver Post
Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday said his office will examine what the state can do regarding the investigation into the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old killed by Aurora police last year in a case that has drawn national attention amid the movement to hold law enforcement responsible for their treatment of people of color.
“Public confidence in our law enforcement process is incredibly important now more than ever,” Polis said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon. “A fair and objective process free from real or perceived bias for investigation officer-involved killings is critical.”
On Wednesday afternoon, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman announced he would move up a planned vote to July 6 for council members to decide on an independent investigator to examine the actions of Aurora police, firefighters and paramedics in the McClain case.
“It is imperative we quickly and urgently move forward with this investigation so we can provide answers to our community,” Coffman said in a news release.
Support Local Journalism
Read the full story via The Denver Post.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User