Gov. Jared Polis to examine options for state intervention into Elijah McClain investigation

Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday said his office will examine what the state can do regarding the investigation into the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old killed by Aurora police last year in a case that has drawn national attention amid the movement to hold law enforcement responsible for their treatment of people of color.

“Public confidence in our law enforcement process is incredibly important now more than ever,” Polis said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon. “A fair and objective process free from real or perceived bias for investigation officer-involved killings is critical.”

I am hearing from many Coloradans who have expressed concerns with the investigation of Elijah McClain’s death. As a result, I have instructed my legal council to examine what the state can do and we are assessing next steps. (2/2) — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) June 24, 2020

On Wednesday afternoon, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman announced he would move up a planned vote to July 6 for council members to decide on an independent investigator to examine the actions of Aurora police, firefighters and paramedics in the McClain case.

“It is imperative we quickly and urgently move forward with this investigation so we can provide answers to our community,” Coffman said in a news release.

