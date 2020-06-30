Gov. Jared Polis shuts down bars again after coronavirus cases increase
The Denver Post
Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday closed Colorado bars for in-person service — after allowing them to reopen at limited capacity on June 19 — due to the increasing spread of the novel coronavirus.
The move comes as Colorado has seen COVID-19 cases increase in the past two weeks. Other states experiencing surges in infections have also shut down bars. Polis announced the move during an afternoon press conference.
“Whether you personally go to bars or not, just understand that they are important for many people in our state… but there is not a way that we have found for them to be a reasonably safe part of people’s lives during the month of July in our state,” Polis said.
Bars will have 48 hours to close but can continue to sell alcohol to-go or by delivery.
Read the full story via The Denver Post.
