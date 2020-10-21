Gov. Jared Polis issues statewide eviction moratorium
Summit Daily
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order issuing a statewide eviction moratorium Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The order prohibits landlords from evicting individuals or businesses who are suffering from “financial hardship due to COVID-19.” Tenants can demonstrate financial hardship by completing and submitting a form to the Department of Labor Affairs.
According to the executive order, tenants qualify under the eviction moratorium if they can prove the following:
- They used their best efforts to obtain government assistance for rent and housing
- They expect to make no more than $99,000 in 2020, were not required to report income in their 2019 taxes or received a stimulus check through the CARES Act
- They are unable to pay full rent or make a housing payment because of substantial loss of household income, loss of hours at work or wages, a lay-off or extraordinary out-of-pocket medical expenses
- They are using their best efforts to make timely partial payments that are close to the full payment
- The would likely be homeless or forced to move into and live in close quarters in a shared living situation if evicted.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Self-styled rapscallion David Lesh: Maroon Lake is my toilet
A part-time Colorado resident with a history of disrespecting the state’s public lands appeared to defecate in Maroon Lake in social media post on Wednesday.