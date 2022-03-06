Gorsuch Ski Cafe windows vandalized late Saturday night

A window cleaner from Aspen Window Cleaning clears red spray paint from the window of the Gorsuch Ski Cafe on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

The windows of the Gorsuch Ski Cafe were vandalized with red spray paint reading “Liars” and “Go Back to Vail” late Saturday night in Gondola Plaza in Aspen, according to Aspen Police Department Sergeant Ritchie Zah and photos taken of the storefront.

The vandalism occurred between 9:30 p.m. and midnight on Saturday, Zah said. The incident is currently under investigation to determine the culprit, according to Zah.

By around 10 a.m. Sunday morning, a window cleaner was onsite and the words had been mostly wiped off.

Jeff Gorsuch, who oversees the Aspen locations of the family-owned luxury retailer, said Sunday morning he was aware of the vandalism and had no statement on the incident.

The incident occurred two days after reports of the $76.25 million sale of a 1-acre lot at the base of Lift 1A where the sellers had previously planned to build a voter-approved slopeside hotel called Gorsuch Haus. The sale was recorded Friday and includes entitlements to build a hotel.





Two other vandalism incidents from last week expressing anti-Aspen sentiments also are under investigation, Zah said. One occurred earlier in the week at the pedestrian underpass at Harmony Place and Highway 82, near the Burlingame housing development. Another was identified at Paepke Park on Friday, Zah said.

