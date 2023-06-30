GOP strategist Karl Rove praises Trump rivals Haley, Pence, DeSantis at Ideas Fest

Katie Couric speaks with Karl Rove on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Aspen Ideas stage about a number of topics.

Riccardo Savi/Aspen Institute

When GOP strategist Karl Rove took the Aspen Ideas stage Friday, he presented himself as a 2020 presidential campaign consultant whose advice was consistently ignored by ex-President Donald Trump.

This prompted interviewer Katie Couric to ask if he wanted Trump to win in 2020.

“I didn’t want him wiped out,” Rove replied swiftly.

But he now opposes Trump as unelectable due to his “baggage” from the Jan. 6 insurrection and his indictment on charges of mishandling classified documents.

If Trump and President Joe Biden race for the White House in 2024, he predicted the election would be close and decided by whom “voters dislike the least.”





He regaled the audience with his vocal impersonation of Trump boasting to Mar-a-Lago dinner guests about the classified documents the ex-president stashed in his resort. Rove imagined him bragging to guests about how much the North Korean dictator liked him.

Rove mimicked Trump telling guests to “try the prime rib,” then turning to an assistant and yelling, “Bring me the Rocket Man file.”

The crowd overflowing the auditorium laughed appreciatively.

Couric praised Rove’s skills as a Trump mimic.

Fascinating books have been written about Rove’s alleged scorched-earth tactics while working on George W. Bush’s Texas gubernatorial and presidential campaigns and against opponents of the 2003 Iraq invasion. When Rove taught at the University of Texas-Austin, he compared his political battles to Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War.”

But the focus remained steadily on Trump and his impact on the GOP’s future. Rove acknowledged Trump’s charisma but repeatedly stressed that Trump should be part of the past.

“Donad Trump has no friends,” Rove said at one point, later describing him as “driven by rage, anger, desire for revenge” rather than policy.

“He’s not a Republican. … He’s not a conservative.”

Rove believes there are some Trump rivals who could win over Trump’s loyal base, including former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Rove said he invited dozens of politically-connected people to his home to meet Haley, who was also Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations.

He praised her energy and the fact that she was Gen X. He said Americans were “dying for generational change. For 32 years, we’ve been governed by baby boomers and the Silent Generation.”

Rove also thought ex-Vice President Mike Pence impresses some red staters as a “man of courage” during the attack on the Capitol.

And he told the crowd not to dismiss Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Rove justified the feuding between Disney and DeSantis, saying that Disney is emblematic of big business getting special privileges.

On a hopeful note, Rove observed that good bipartisan legislation can still happen. He praised the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the gun legislation sponsored by Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Chris Murphy, D-Conn., after the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre as having successful impacts for all Americans.

To reach Lynda Edwards, email her at ledwards@aspentimes.com.