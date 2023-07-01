GoodPop sends ice cream truck to Aspen to reward good deeds and donations to fire-department program

GoodPop has been sending the Aspen Fire Department free pops to hand out to kids for the past 10 years, but this is their first time packing up the ice cream truck and heading to Aspen.

This weekend, good deeds aren’t going unrewarded.

GoodPop’s brightly-colored ice cream truck is heading to Aspen to give away frozen treats to anyone who pledges to do a good deed or donates any amount to the Aspen Fire Department’s Wildlife Community Action Fund.

“The point of GoodPop and the whole reason I’m doing it is that it allows us to use our products as a vehicle of doing good,” said GoodPop founder and CEO Daniel Goetz.

He founded GoodPop in 2009 when he was a student at the University of Texas-Austin. He was in search of a cool treat on a hot, summer day and was disappointed when the only frozen desserts available had artificial flavoring, coloring, and ingredients he couldn’t pronounce.

“It’s really about the ingredients. We’ve always gone above and beyond to find fresh, locally-grown and -sourced organic ingredients for our products,” he said.





Their finished products are low-sugar, low-calorie, gluten-free, dairy-free, and organic. They come in a wide variety of flavors, from hibiscus mint to double chocolate fudge.

GoodPop has been sending the Aspen Fire Department free pops to hand out to kids for the past 10 years, but this is its first time packing up the ice cream truck and heading to Aspen. This is the first place the GoodPop team from Austin, Texas, has done anything to this extent.

“I think Aspen is such a special place,” said Goetz. “There’s a lot of people who are already familiar with our pops and are in a position to do good and give back to their community. It made a lot of sense to choose Aspen.”

Donating to the fire department fits into the four key focuses to create as much good as they can, he said: supporting equity and inclusion, ending hunger in America, helping animals find homes, and nurturing a healthy environment.

“We chose the fire department because they do so many great things. It fits in to our four pillars,” he said.

In addition to their commitment to creating good, GoodPop has partnered with 4ocean , an ocean cleanup company dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis, to become Plastic Neutral Product Certified. For every pound of plastic GoodPop uses in their products, one pound of plastic will be cleaned up from the ocean.

“We’re working on trying to become zero-plastic and have biodegradable or compostable packaging. A huge initiative for us is to get there as fast as possible,” said Goetz.

This weekend, the truck will be handing out their festive Cherry n’ Lemonade (also known as the red, white, and blue) pops, Mint n’ Fudge Chip pops, and Chocolate Vanilla sandwiches.

“Our red, white, and blue pop is the cleaned-up version of the classic ice cream truck red, white, and blue pop. Ours is 100% juice, with no added sugar,” he said. “If you’re feeling more like an indulgent, creamy pop, then our Mint n’ Fudge Chip is amazing.”

The GoodPop truck was at the Farmer’s Market on Saturday and planned to be at the the Aspen Fire Department on Sunday and Monday, as well as the Aspen Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday.

