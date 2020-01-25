Good company and strong drinks

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

Can we talk about the camera person following these bad ass women down the mountain?? #XGames #Aspen — @blacklabby317

“Sounds white enough for Aspen. Do better #Colorado #Aspen” — @Witch_of_SoCo

“X games szn #Aspen” — @sirkevindoherty

“Aspen is a collective noun for a group of tormented wealthy. #sadplace #sadenergy #aspen” — @Matron6

“Can’t help but watch ⁦@XGames in #Aspen for a bit. It’s crazy the tricks these young guys/girls can do!! They take the sport to new levels every year!! Who has more names for their moves, @XGames skiers or @WWE wrestlers?” — @DaveWinfieldHOF

“Headed to #Aspen to work a pop up during the #XGames. As usual i’ll keep you updated if I see any other black ppl” — @DrRealDrPhDHood

“ASPEN, CO: if I could only photograph one thing the rest of my life, hands down it’s unified sports. one of the coolest, humbling things I get to be a small part of || @XGames x @SpecialOlympics || #xgames #specialolympics #aspen “ — @BENSOLOMONPHOTO

“Been in the shuttle to #Aspen for 7 hrs with this guy from Australia and two chicks from boulder!! And it’s been enjoyable lol!! The handle of #Fireball helps lol !! We coming @XGames” — @Iam_VanWildr

“Anyone else find the lack of scores raise a transparency eyebrow in new for snowboard formats? How can riders adjust runs to improve? #xgames @XGames #Aspen” — @LALegault

