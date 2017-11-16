Golf anyone? New Rocky Mountain Golf Card offers access to 13 Western Slope courses

It's an annual dilemma that's actually become a cliché — there is always someone on your holiday list who seemingly has everything. But they won't have a Rocky Mountain Golf Card, at least not yet.

The new product from the new events and promotion division of Colorado Mountain News Media offers two-for-one and other discounted rates at 13 Western Slope golf courses, and it goes on sale this week. The card sells for $99 and will be valid throughout the 2018 golf season.

"If you got to all of the courses on the card, you can save up to $950 in greens fees," said Holli Snyder, director of the new CMNM division. "But it is not just a discount card, it's also a way to experience all these great western Colorado communities."

As she was compiling research for the Rocky Mountain Golf Card, Snyder found that recreational golfers were eager to venture out from their respective communities.

For instance, her husband started planning a trip that begins at Grand Junction, loops up to Meeker and Craig, swings over to Steamboat Springs and heads down to Glenwood Springs before dropping in on the courses of the Eagle Valley. From there, he can hit the Leadville and Summit County courses.

Card courses

Recommended Stories For You

The 13 courses that are participating in the Rocky Mountain Golf Card program are:

• Eagle Ranch Golf Club, Eagle

• The Ranch at Roaring Fork Golf Club, Carbondale

• Raven at Three Peaks, Silverthorne

• Mount Massive Golf Course, Leadville

• Glenwood Springs Golf Club, Glenwood

• Yampa Valley Golf Club, Craig

• Vail Golf Club, Vail

• Haymaker Golf Course, Steamboat Springs

• Iron Bridge Golf Course, Glenwood Springs

• EagleVail Golf Club, Eagle-Vail

• Lincoln Park Golf Course, Grand Junction

• Tiara Rado Golf Course, Grand Junction

• Meeker Golf Course, Meeker

The discounts include several buy-one, get-one rounds. Other courses will offer special pricing. Some restrictions apply.

At the Eagle Ranch Golf Course, for example, the card special is $60 for 18 holes for two people prior to July 1. After that, the prime season card special with be $90 for two people.

"We are only selling a limited number of passes, so we encourage everyone who is interested to grab one before they sell out," Snyder said. To learn more, or purchase a Rocky Mountain Golf Card, visit rockymountaingolfcard.com.