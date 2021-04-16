Godes reelected to serve as Mayor of Glenwood Springs

Jonathan Godes will serve another term as the mayor of Glenwood Springs.

Godes will serve another two-year term after being elected by his peers during Thursday night’s meeting.

Godes represents Ward 5 and was first elected to serve on the city council in April 2017. Godes ran in last week’s city council election uncontested, retaining his seat.

Councilor Steve Davis nominated Godes.

“This has been a very trying year and I think (Godes) has stood up to the task and done an excellent job in this position,” Davis said.

When it was called to a vote, Council members Davis, Godes, Shelley Kaup, Ingrid Wussow and Paula Stepp voted for Godes.

Willman was elected to serve as Mayor Pro-Tem, a position previously held by Kaup. Council members Tony Hershey, Wussow, Willman and Davis voted for Willman as Mayor Pro-Tem.

