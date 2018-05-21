Go (spring) green

My favorite color is green.

It always has been, though I cannot think of the reason why.

But if I were ever to decide to change favorite colors, this spring would have made me think twice.

For the first time in many years, I've been walking — a lot. Not hiking, not biking, but simply walking. I've been up and down the Rio Grande, along the East Aspen trail, around the golf course — I've even ducked out of work just to get some fresh air with a stroll around the West End.

Here's what I've noticed: How green the budding trees are. And not just any green. Spring green.

Growing up in Southern California, I never experienced spring and that first burst of green coming from the surrounding trees until I moved to Colorado (nor did I see it really snow from the sky or soak in the golden hues of autumn outside of television shows and magazine pages).

It's truly breathtaking, if you take a minute to breathe it in. And I've learned you can't wait till tomorrow — spring green comes and goes in the blink of an eye.

My parents, who are East Coast natives now firmly grounded in SoCal, were recently in town and it was one of the first things my mom noticed. She agreed there is no green like spring green. We both stopped to just admire the color during a walk to lunch; it was a rare quiet moment during an otherwise action-packed weekend filled with lots of celebration.

Yes, green — spring green — is definitely my favorite color.