‘Go As a River’ takes readers on a journey of resilience; author to talk Tuesday at Explore

Shelley Read worked a dozen years on her debut novel.

Shelley Read/Courtesy photos

Based on her intimate connection with nature, Shelley Read lives by the philosophy that there is a season for everything.

After earning a hefty handful of degrees in creative writing, journalism and English and teaching at Western Colorado University for 27 years, she has released her debut novel, “As a River Goes,” at age 57. It was clearly her season as a novelist, because her story has rippled out to more than 37 countries and has been translated into 31 languages.

She’ll speak at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Explore Booksellers in Aspen.

From the first sentence of “Go As a River,” masterfully-crafted language unfolds into a story of deep love in the midst of prejudice, as it illustrates resilience, friendship and finding a sense of home after the government flooded the town of Iola to create Blue Mesa Reservoir.

It follows Victoria Nash, who becomes pregnant at age 17 by the love of her life — and the target of the community’s disdain due merely to his skin color. Suspecting her brother was the one to drag her lover, Wilson Moon, behind a car and dump his body at the bottom of Black Canyon, Victoria retreats into the wilderness, where she discovers her strength, as well as challenges that ultimately cause her to do one of the hardest things a mother can imagine.





The novel’s title points to how the story explores what it means “to lead your life as if it were a river — gathering and flowing, finding a way forward even when the river is damned.”

As a fifth-generation Coloradan, Read based her main character on the strong women she grew up with, from her grandma, who became the first female business owner in Colorado Springs, to her mom, who was an artist and business owner.

“She had challenges, but she was the most positive, energetic, resilient person,” Read said about her mother. “(They would both) get up every day and do what needs to be done. … Women have to fight a little harder to know exactly who we are outside the context of society.”

Confined to cooking, cleaning and carrying out other duties on the farm, including picking peaches from her family’s renowned peach orchard, Victoria — like Read and plenty of other women — “has no idea of her strength and resilience until it’s put to the test,” Read said.

Rather than a conventional love story, Read shows two parallel characters, as well as the family’s peach orchard — a symbol of thriving against the odds — experiencing displacement.

“It’s a love story in the most expansive sense of what a love story could be,” she said, adding that she thinks it’s sad when the concept of love gets shackled to just romance. “It’s a love story of the land, oneself, growth, the wilderness and found friendship.”

She imbues the story with a deep sense of character, complexities and growth. While the ending is satisfying, it remains open to the reader’s imagination.

“I don’t like tidy endings. It’s not true to life,” Read said, talking about how the process of life is never complete. “What I’ve learned most about becoming is that it takes time, and what I believe is we never stop becoming. We step into challenges that life inevitably throws us into.”

In her novel, the land becomes just as strong a character as the humans who inhabit it. While the setting takes root in Colorado, Read’s representation of how much nature and the wilderness can teach us resonates with readers worldwide.

“I’ve spent my life in the wilderness in the Gunnison Valley and the upper end of the valley that separates Crested Butte and Aspen, and that place has captured readers’ imaginations all over, the story came from a very authentic place,” she said, explaining how Victoria’s resilience reverberates globally after we’ve collectively gone through “the bizarre experience of the pandemic. A lot of us had to dig down and find a strength and resilience we didn’t know we had.”

Read has learned more in Colorado’s wild landscapes than anywhere else in her life, she said, and wanted to depict the wilderness as both humbling and empowering.

“After reading it, (people) want to go for a walk in the woods and turn toward nature,” Read said. “It’s reminding them how powerful nature is.”

Read chipped away at the novel for 12 years, revising it over and over again. Though she always knew she was a writer from a very young age, it took her decades to circle back to her original vision of herself. Yet, she doesn’t regret one step.

“I have built a very intentional life that I love so much,” she said.

She holds a double major honors bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism from the University of Denver, a master’s in creative writing from Temple University and was a dean’s fellow in the University of Denver’s PhD English program. When she was awarded a teaching fellowship, she couldn’t say no. She fell in love with teaching and eventually being a mom, saying that writing and publishing her novel “was not like a dream deferred.” She said she couldn’t have written the story earlier. Grief, challenges and wisdom she has gained have all contributed to the heartfelt story.

“I hope that my novel will leave readers exploring some of the relevant issues of our time: displacement, prejudice and notions of progress; the value of women, mothers and the natural world; resilience in the face of adversity; and, of course, the extraordinary power of love,” she said.