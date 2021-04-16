GlenX Career Expo offers website with support of local businesses to pinpoint opportunities for students

Students attending the GlenX Career Expo held in Spring 2020.



Jayne Poss said her passion lies in helping students find opportunities that empower them to decide what they want to pursue after graduating high school.

“Over and over I heard (the students’) biggest takeaway was to be able to have these in-person conversations,” said Poss, the director of GlenX Career Expo. “And how much they enjoyed talking to the businesses and … the businesses actually wanting to talk to them and learn about what they were looking for.”

Poss and the founder of GlenX, Altai Chuluun, used the pandemic as an opportunity to create a virtual career expo for juniors and seniors at the nine high schools from Aspen to Parachute. For the past four years, the expos have been in person and drawn interest and involvement from more than 180 valley-based companies. Poss said it is beneficial for students and businesses to have the in-person conversations about interests, qualifications and openings, whether that be to shadow someone on the job or work for a company during the summer.

“If we could do more of that career shadowing or that opportunity through volunteering, I think that’s a door that definitely can be opened wider and give the students you know, more of a preview of what that career will be,” Poss said.

To supplement the lack of in-person expos this year, Poss said some high schools offered a GlenX course to students instead. Those students are working on a curriculum that directly focuses on what the website has to offer, everything from video highlights from past expos to one-page summaries of businesses who were involved in the past. The website is open to all students who are interested in seeking out career opportunities and will be available throughout the summer.

“The businesses all stepped up to do this because they wanted the kids to know they care about them,” Poss said, “and they care about their future.”

On each business profile is the link to the company’s website, a spot to list student opportunities and who the best person to contact is. For other valley-based companies who are not currently affiliated with GlenX, Poss said they can contact her to have their information featured on the site. Poss hopes giving the students access to this information, even without an in-person expo, will build their confidence and experience so they can better prepare for their futures in the workforce.

“We’re hoping that we covered a lot of interests that students might be looking for. … My passion is letting the students know there’s so many career opportunities and there’s a bright and promising future for them,” Poss said.

