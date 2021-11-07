Glenwood Springs to impose six-month development moratorium

Construction crews continue work at The Lofts apartments in the Meadows shopping center.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Residential developments in Glenwood Springs could soon be put on hiatus after City Council approved a motion Thursday for a six-month development moratorium.

Council Member Ingrid Wussow moved to impose the temporary development moratorium, which could prevent the council from reviewing new development applications and building permits for proposed developments containing more than 10 residential units.

The moratorium would not apply to applications or permits already submitted, approved or pending approval, Wussow said.

“The goal during this six months is to charge the Community Development Office with investigating growth,” Wussow said, adding, “how other communities are responding to growth, requirements, limitations and cohesiveness surrounding growth in and around communities similar in size and economy to ours.”

Council members approved a similar moratorium on short-term rentals recently, and during the duration of the moratorium, the council received thorough feedback from the community about how to proceed, she said.





“The issue of growth is not new,” Wussow said. “Nor, will this action solve all issues that inherently bubble up between the community, developers and growth.”

Pausing development, however, could provide an opportunity for community feedback, and potentially move forward with a robust plan for sustainable growth throughout the area, which could include strategies for integrating affordable housing and childcare options, she said.

Mayor Jonathan Godes and Council Member Tony Hershey both offered to second Wussow’s motion, but Godes’ was announced as the official second.

The motion was unanimously approved.

City Attorney Karl Hanlon said the motion alone was not enough to pause development.

“The appropriate mechanism to impose a moratorium is an ordinance,” he said.

Council members added a moratorium ordinance to their proposed agenda for Nov. 18. The ordinance would need to be approved at two meetings before going into effect, Hanlon said.

Reporter Ike Fredregill can be reached at 970-384-9154 or by email at ifredregill@postindependent.com .